A man is facing charges after a body was discovered in Hamilton earlier this week.

Fermin Garcia-Guitierrez, 46, has been charged with aggravated murder, Hamilton police said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers responded around 2:35 p.m. on Monday to the 1100 block of South 13th Street, where they found an unresponsive man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was later determined to be a homicide.

Police have yet to release the man's identity, nor his cause of death.

Investigators said they are not looking for other suspects because Garcia-Guitierrez is believed to have acted alone.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Hamilton Police Department's investigations section at 513-868-5811, extension 2002.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man charged with aggravated murder after body found in Hamilton