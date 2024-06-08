Man charged with abuse of woman in front of child

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with an abuse misdemeanor after allegedly abusing a woman, 28, in front of a child less than 14 years old.

The alleged incident occurred at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday in Pearl City. The man was positively identified and arrested shortly thereafter without incident at 6:28 p.m.

The man is in custody pending an investigation. His bail was set at $2,000

9 Comments

