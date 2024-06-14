Man charged in abduction of Warren County 14-year-old found in North Carolina

Stills from security footage show Hailey Wagoner, left, and the man who abducted her Thursday afternoon in Deerfield Township, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

A 38-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the abduction of a teenage girl from Warren County, officials said.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office has filed interference of custody charges against Brandon Prichard, who is being held by authorities in Cleveland County, North Carolina, where he's also charged with kidnapping, human trafficking and carrying a concealed firearm.

Deputies responded to Kings Automall in Deerfield Township on Thursday after 14-year-old Hailey Wagoner's father reported she'd been missing for more than an hour, an incident report states.

Wagoner was seen leaving the auto mall with Prichard in a pickup truck around 2:05 p.m., according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Prichard was communicating with the teen via social media, officials said. Wagoner's family told deputies they didn't know Prichard and that the teen hadn't mentioned plans to go with anyone, police records show.

The sheriff's office said local, state and federal agencies worked together to track Prichard to North Carolina where he was found alongside Wagoner. Officials reported just after 10 p.m. Thursday that Wagoner had been found safe.

As of Friday morning, the sheriff's office said it was still working to reunite Wagoner with her family. Prichard may face additional charges in Ohio as the investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hailey Wagoner abduction: Man charged after teen found in North Carolina