Man charged after 9-hour standoff with police in Hilo

Mar. 17—Hawaii County police charged a 45-year-old man with first-degree terroristic threatening, harassment and violation of a temporary restraining order Saturday after an nearly 9-hour standoff in Hilo starting late Friday.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, Hilo patrol officers responded to a Ponahawai Street address after receiving a report of a man threatening a female tenant and violating a temporary restraining order.

Officers sawthat the suspect, later identified as Justin Makoto Pittullo, had barricaded himself in the upstairs portion of his home and refused to leave to speak with officers, according to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.

Pittullo also "verbally threatened the officers" and "threatened to burn and blow up the house," police said.

Following Pittullo's alleged threats and his refusal to leave the house, police evacuated tenants living downstairs and surrounded the home.

The police department said its crisis negotiators tried to keep communication open with Pittullo throughout the standoff, encouraging him to surrender voluntarily, while detectives obtained a search warrant to enter and search the home.

After 7:30 a.m. today, Special Response Team officers arrested Pittullo without incident. There were no injuries.

Ponahawai Street was partially closed during the investigation, but was later reopened.

Pittullo's bail was set at $14,000. He remains in police custody, and will appear in Hilo District Court Monday afternoon, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective David Poohina at808-961-2385 or at david.poohina@hawaiicounty.gov.