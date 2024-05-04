Man charged with 5 felonies in hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old Zekani Hymes-Wilson in Milwaukee

A driver who authorities say struck his girlfriend and killed her 4-year-old daughter on Milwaukee's north side on Tuesday was charged with five felonies Friday.

Donald Crayton, 30, of Milwaukee, is accused of hit-and-run resulting in death and hit-and-run resulting in great bodily harm, according to a criminal complaint. It said Crayton lived with the daughter’s mother, Gloria Hymes, and the child, Zekani Hymes-Wilson.

The collision prompted fury from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Tuesday. Witnesses described an emotional scene, including Hymes crying out, "What did I do wrong?," and asking where her daughter was after they were struck.

Crayton also faces charges of causing death and causing great bodily harm while operating a vehicle with a suspended license, obstructing an officer and asking another driver to flee a police officer.

Zekani Hymes, 4, was killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday near the intersection of North Teutonia Avenue and West Vera Avenue on Milwaukee's north side.

According to the criminal complaint:

When police arrived at the scene Tuesday, they found Zekani unconscious and attempts at CPR were unsuccessful, while her mother suffered injuries and shock. Hymes was found injured with a broken right tibia, fibula and femur and having abrasions and contusions.

Security footage showed a car – which police later determined was driven by Crayton – striking Zekani and Hymes. Footage showed a driver, Crayton, and a passenger stop and run out toward the victims before Crayton ran back to the car and drove away.

The passenger was Crayton’s sister, Destiny Crayton, who also lived with them, the complaint said.

Destiny Crayton, who traveled to the hospital with Hymes in the ambulance, did not immediately tell investigators that she was in the vehicle that struck Hymes and Zekani, but subsequently told police she was in the car and Donald Crayton attempted to swerve away from the two before he hit them.

Donald Crayton was arrested later that day following a police chase, which led to felony charges against Adriana Merkel, 21, of Milwaukee, of fleeing an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Merkel, drove Crayton while police pursued them on a 5.1-mile chase, with speeds reaching up to 90 miles per hour, the complaint said. The crash ended after Merkel crashed into a Wauwatosa parking lot. Merkel stayed in the car, while Crayton fled until he was taken into custody a short distance away.

Merkel described Crayton to police as her boyfriend.

The complaint said Donald Crayton never was issued a driver’s license and that his license status was suspended. He has also been convicted on driving while suspended three other times. He was previously convicted of hitting and killing another person in 2018.

Once in custody, a detective said Donald Crayton began “crying uncontrollably” and said he felt “f---ing horrible” when police attempted to interview him. He referred to Zekani by her nickname.

‘I’m so sorry, Kani,” he yelled while in custody, the complaint said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man charged in hit-run death of girl, Zekani Hymes-Wilson