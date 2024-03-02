Man charged with 2nd murder in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has charged Alexander Ortiz with the murder of a second woman days after he is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Ortiz is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Alianna Farfan at her apartment in the Northeast Heights on January 11.

Detectives said the two had an abusive relationship and that Ortiz was upset with Farfan on the day of the shooting. Police say Ortiz was in her bedroom the night of the shooting and that witnesses heard a gunshot. They say he left through a window.

APD says Ortiz is also a suspect in the murder of Nicole Maldonado at the Adam Food Market on January 17. Ortiz was tracked to a home on Pennsylvania St. near the food mart where he is believed to have fled after the shooting of Maldonado. He was taken into custody after a SWAT call out.

According to detectives, they found parts of a .40 caliber handgun including an extended magazine, a 50-round drum magazine, a Glock 22 .40cal slide, .40cal ammunition, and a phone. Detectives say several of the firearm parts were similar to those used in the Adam Food Market shooting.

Ortiz was charged with murder in Farfan’s death and is now charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder resulting in death, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence in Maldonado’s death.

