Man charged with 2023 fatal shooting in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was arrested last week and charged over the weekend in connection with a 2023 fatal shooting in downtown.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the shooting happened on the afternoon of Nov. 1, 2023, in the 1400 block of Market Street. Police found the victim, Deanthony Smith, 46, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg. EMS took Smith to the hospital for treatment, but Smith declined to provide police with a statement on the shooting.

On March 1, 2024, the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office contacted the city’s Homicide Division to inform them that Smith died at the hospital on Nov. 26, 2023, as a result of a “homicide due to complications of a gunshot wound.”

Police claim investigators identified Derrick Rodgers, 32, as the shooter.

Rodgers was taken into custody on May 24. At the time of his arrest, Rodgers was in possession of two handguns and a shotgun.

On May 25, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Rodgers with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Rodgers remains in custody without bond.

