Man charged in 2 states after killing of family members in Pennsylvania, officials say

A man faces murder charges in Pennsylvania and carjacking and weapons charges in New Jersey after allegedly killing three family members.

The man evaded law enforcement for hours, the Associated Press reports.

Court documents say Andre Gordon Jr., 26, was charged in Bucks County with three counts of first- and second-degree murder, aggravated assault and robbery. In New Jersey, Gordon is charged with first-degree carjacking and weapons offenses, according to officials.

The shootings caused the cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday and shut down an amusement park, the Associated Press reports.

Gordon carjacked a vehicle in New Jersey Saturday before driving to Falls Township, Pennsylvania, and killing his stepmother and sister, authorities said. He then drove to another location and killed the mother of his children, the AP reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

