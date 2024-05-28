Man charged with 1st degree murder after body found off Trotwood Ave. Monday

Columbia Police Department has one man in custody under charges of first-degree murder, following an alleged altercation off Trotwood Avenue, which left one man dead early Monday morning.

Around 7:12 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call stating that a man was found lying on the ground at 1129 Trotwood Ave., according to a CPD release issued Tuesday morning.

Officers on the scene discovered 51-year-old Thomas Deon Braden "injured and unresponsive" in the parking lot. Emergency Medical Services attempted lifesaving measures, but Braden succumbed to his injuries, according to the release.

Through an investigation, it was discovered that an altercation occurred between the victim and 39-year-old Gerardo Mendoza Rodriquez at a convenience store a short distance away, the release said.

As Braden walked away from the altercation, Mendoza-Rodriquez apparently struck Braden with his vehicle, killing him, police reported.

Mendoza-Rodriquez was later arrested and taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault resulting in death, as well as driving on a suspended license in connection with this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

CPD urges anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department's non-emergency line at (931) 388-2727.

