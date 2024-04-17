Man at center of Friday manhunt caught in Jackson

LANSING — The man who was the subject of a manhunt after police said he exchanged gunfire with a Michigan Department of Corrections fugitive unit trying to arrest him Friday was captured Tuesday, police said.

Marcus Oglesby, 31, was captured by the Michigan State Police First District Fugitive Task Force Tuesday in Jackson, the MSP said in a post on X.

Oglesby was transported and lodged at the Jackson County Jail. Police did not provide any further information about the arrest.

The search for Oglesby began Friday morning. At about 8 a.m. Friday, officers were following a Jeep Liberty in the 1700 block of Willow Highway in Lansing Township, the Michigan Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Oglesby, who was a passenger in the vehicle, jumped out with a handgun and fired the weapon, striking the unmarked MDOC van. Police have provided no information about the person who was driving the SUV.

Agents from the MDOC's parole absconder unit followed the Jeep to the Westland Center Plaza at Waverly Road and West Saginaw Highway, where Oglesby jumped out and ran, officials said.

A vehicle matching the description of the SUV and vehicle plate was seen at a home in the 1800 block of Drexel Road, prompting police to surround the house.

Local, state and federal law enforcement spent about five hours outside the house in the 1800 block of Drexel Road armed with rifles and tactical gear, and used a loud speaker to send messages to try to get Oglesby to exit the home.

However, at about 7 p.m., the Michigan State Police announced they had searched the home and Oglesby wasn't there.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, the MSP First District posted on social media that "As of this post Marcus Oglesby has not been located. When he is located and in custody we will post an update."

According to MSP records, Oglesby pleaded guilty in 2021 to assaulting, resisting or obstructing police and in 2017 he pleaded guilty to tampering with an electronic monitoring device. He has additional convictions from 2012 including fleeing police and home invasion, in separate cases.

Police said he was being sought as a parole absconder and had multiple active felony warrants.

