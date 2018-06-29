Man causes $500,000 worth of damage driving through San Angelo Walmart

A man who allegedly drove his pick up truck through the front of a Walmart superstore is facing multiple charges, police said.

Officers in the Texan city of San Angelo estimated that 19-year-old Caleb Wilson caused $500,000 (£379,000) as his Dodge Ram careered through the shop.

The vehicle smashed through the entrance, and reached as far as the cereal aisle, before turning around and driving out of the building.

Investigators told the KTXS news channel that he was fighting with his girlfriend, when another customer intervened and encouraged her to go back into the shop.

When they checked to see if Wilson had left the scene, authorities said that Wilson sped towards them.

Following the collision, the truck continued into a gas station, where the driver was apprehended and taken into custody.





The damage to the store is estimated to be around $500,000, but no injuries have been reported.