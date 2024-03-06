Man caught stealing cash in home invasion arrested after chase in Paso Robles, sheriff says

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported burglary in Avila Beach that ended in a pursuit and arrest in Paso Robles on Tuesday afternoon

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary in the 6700 block of Avila Valley Drive in Avila Beach around 3:30 p.m., where a resident reported finding a man inside of his residence.

The suspect fled the home with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

Deputies located the suspect’s vehicles in Paso Robles a couple hours later, and attempted to make a traffic stop, the release said.

The suspect failed to stop and a short pursuit started, ending in the 2300 block of Theatre Drive in Paso Robles, where deputies, the California Highway Patrol and the Paso Robles Police Department searched the area, according to the release.

The suspect was eventually found in a fast food restaurant and arrested without incident, the release said.

The suspect’s identity was not disclosed.

An investigation is ongoing.