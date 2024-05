Surveillance video shows a man in a black T-shirt getting out of his car and then breaking into the backseat window of the Tesla parked next to him. It happened at a gas station in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. One by one he picks up the boxes from the back seat and then hands them off to a female passenger in the front seat. Inside one of the boxes was $190,000, police say. Inside Edition Digital has the video.

