Man caught on Ring camera with gun, leaving ‘threatening note’ at family home in Sutter County arrested, deputies say

(FOX40.COM) — A man accused of holding a gun while leaving a “threatening note” on the door of a stranger’s home in Sutter County was arrested on Friday, according to Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Sutter County deputies said they responded to a call on N Street in Live Oak about someone outside their front door with a gun. Per the reporting party’s Ring camera footage, the man was seen holding a firearm and using the tactical light on the firearm as a flashlight.

Progress made in Yuba County skimming device investigation

Before leaving the residence, the man left a note that “threatened the family.” Deputies said the reporting party and their family could not identify the man and didn’t have any knowledge of any prior threats to the family.

On Wednesday, Sutter County detectives said an investigation helped them identify the man as 29-year-old Javier Arteaga-Tinoco and issue a warrant for his arrest. The next day, SCSO received an anonymous tip which led to the arrest of Tinoco as he walked outside of his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.