Man caught lighting grass fires throughout Sacramento area

(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested after he was caught lighting grass on fire in the Sacramento area, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

At around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District was dispatched to a grass fire located east of 1941 Zinfandel Drive, along Sunrise Blvd. Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished the flames to about an 80’x20’ spot.

A short time later, officials said the Metro Fire battalion chief, who happened to be driving southbound on Sunrise Blvd, observed a man who set fire to the grass in the concrete island at Sunrise and the eastbound 50 off-ramp.

Rancho officers located the man who they said admitted to setting both fires with a lighter. He was arrested and transported to a local jail.

