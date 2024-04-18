Man caught in Lake drug-trafficking sting convicted of selling fentanyl

A man arrested last year in Lake County was found guilty of selling fentanyl Tuesday as one of numerous suspects caught in a Lake County Sheriff’s Office drug-trafficking sting.

Rodney Dewayne Goodman, 50, faces a 60-year prison sentence after he was caught selling 4 grams of fentanyl through the Sheriff’s Office investigation dubbed “Operation Poison Control,” according to a news release from the Office of the State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

The operation targeted mid- to high-level fentanyl traffickers, the news release stated, with 21 suspects arrested as part of the sting — many pleading no contest while others await their day in court.

According to the news release, Goodman was selling an amount of fentanyl that could have resulted in hundreds of deaths per gram.

“I commend Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and all the remarkable law enforcement personnel involved in this operation,” State Attorney Bill Gladson said in the news release. “[O]perations like this save lives — and in this particular case, possibly upwards of two thousand lives.”

Authorities have not said if Goodman’s sales resulted in any deaths.

He remains jailed in Lake County and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 2.