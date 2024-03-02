Man caught with gun at Overton High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested outside Overton High after he was caught driving around the school waving a gun, police say.

Carlos Sanchez, 18, was charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

MPD said officers were called to the 1700 block of Lanier Lane Thursday afternoon about a weapons violation involving several people in a gray BMW.

When officers got there, they said an Overton High resource officer had the driver of the BMW in custody on a road next to the school.

The school resource officer said Sanchez and several others had been seen riding around the school throughout the day, waving guns out the windows of the vehicle. The SRO said he found a handgun on Sanchez.

Police said they also found marijuana and a grinder inside the BMW. Sanchez is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Also, on Thursday, Gabriel Rounds, 19, was arrested at Hamilton High School for allegedly bringing a stolen gun onto the property.

The school resource officer said he saw Rounds on the school property with a gun in his waistband. He took off running when he saw the officer.

The Glock 19 was loaded with 17 rounds. It was reported stolen out of Horn Lake, MS.

Gabriel Rounds is being held on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court Monday morning.

Sanchez was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to be back in court on April 25.

