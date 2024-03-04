Man caught on camera going on hours-long rampage, destroying historic church charged
A man accused of destroying a historic church made his first court appearance on Monday.
News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was in the courtroom as the man learned his charges LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bricks thrown through windows of historic chapel, inside turned upside down; man charged
Kurt Griggs is facing charges after he was caught on camera breaking into a home and business owned by a woman who put six years of blood, sweat, and tears into restoring it.
But that woman and her family fear the motivation behind the break-in was more ominous.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.