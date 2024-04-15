Man catches giant catfish at The Fly in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A local fisherman caught a very large catfish at The Fly along the Mississippi River behind Audubon Zoo last week.

Charles Taylor says he caught the 55-pound, 3-foot and 6-inch catfish on Tuesday, before the severe weather hit Southeast Louisiana on Wednesday.

What is the mysterious creature swimming in lagoons at New Orleans City Park?

Taylor said when he caught it, “It was in a feeding frenzy eating corn from across the river at a grain elevator and eating boiled crawfish from people throwing their crawfish in the river, along with several small fish.”

Taylor was very excited about his big catch. He sent the picture of the giant catfish to WGNO.

According to expert fishermen, the catfish is large compared to most catfish in our waterways. The average size of a catfish is typically between two to 10 pounds.

