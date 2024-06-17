Man carrying gun shot to death outside Brooklyn NYCHA complex
A 32-year-old man carrying a gun was shot to death outside a Brooklyn NYCHA complex, police said Monday.
The victim was shot multiple times in the torso on Ralph Ave. near Chauncey St. outside the Breevort Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 11:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said.
Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.
The shooter ran off and has not been caught.
A gun was found on the victim but it isn’t yet clear if he pulled the weapon on his killer, police said.