Man carrying gun shot to death outside Brooklyn NYCHA complex

A 32-year-old man carrying a gun was shot to death outside a Brooklyn NYCHA complex, police said Monday.

The victim was shot multiple times in the torso on Ralph Ave. near Chauncey St. outside the Breevort Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 11:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The shooter ran off and has not been caught.

A gun was found on the victim but it isn’t yet clear if he pulled the weapon on his killer, police said.