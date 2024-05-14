Man carjacks woman outside senior living facility — and returns in Uber, police say

An accused carjacker was caught after police said he returned to the scene of the crime in a rideshare.

The 25-year-old man was arrested in the May 9 incident outside an assisted living facility in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Gwinnett County police said in a May 13 news release.

Officers arrived at about 9:30 p.m. and were met by a woman who told them she had just parked her car and was walking to her apartment when a man approached her from behind, police said. He was pointing a gun, she said.

She told police the man robbed her of her purse and car keys before leaving in her vehicle.

“While on scene, officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked next to where the victim had parked, with several items in plain view such as latex gloves and other tools commonly associated with this type of crime,” police said in the release.

Further investigation revealed the registered owner of the vehicle had an active warrant, according to authorities.

The registered owner, identified as the 25-year-old, was dropped off by an Uber as officers were investigating, police said. He was detained due to the warrant.

The man told police he parked at the assisted living facility after his car overheated. Officers also spoke with the Uber driver to confirm where the man had been picked up.

They went to the location and found the victim’s vehicle, a white Jeep, a few houses down from the pickup point, police said.

The 25-year-old man was charged with:

Carjacking

Armed robbery

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He remained in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail on a $1,300 bond as of May 14, online records show.

Lawrenceville is about a 30-mile drive northeast from downtown Atlanta.

