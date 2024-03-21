Man carjacked, shot 13 times recovering after Gwinnett police stop suspects linked to it

A man shot multiple times during a Gwinnett County carjacking is recovering and dramatic video shows the moments police took down the suspected shooters.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard where police used a pit maneuver to stop the suspects.

This was a chase authorized because police say they didn’t want to let two suspected gang members tied to a shooting getaway.

“We train hard here in Gwinnett County,” Cpl. Juan Madiedo of GCPD said. “They’re going to be apprehended.”

Body camera video shows the pit maneuver used by Gwinnett County police to stop a stolen car with two shooting suspects inside.

One ended up in handcuffs after a short foot chase afterward. Another ran further into a wooded area before his arrest on Feb. 26 on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

As the two face gang charges on top of other charges, their alleged victim is recovering after his family says he was shot 13 times.

“We cannot let suspects pose a danger to the community,” Madiedo said.

The family of Giovanni Moore posted a GoFundMe with pictures of him in the hospital.

Suwanee police say 19-year-old James Casey and 22-year-old Deaundrey Everett shot Moore a day earlier outside his apartment on McGinnis Ferry Road.

Police haven’t released a motive for the shooting and carjacking but both suspects face drug charges too.

“A gun was recovered on one of the suspects,” Madiedo said.

Moore’s family says his recovery will be long and painful while the suspected shooters remain in jail with no bond.

“A gun is removed from the streets, and violent criminals will have their day in court,” Madiedo said.

The two men face a combined 25 charges. The victim’s family says it’s a miracle that he survived.

