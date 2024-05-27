Man carjacked at gunpoint near Palmer Park and Powers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — No suspects have been captured following an armed carjacking on the city’s east side on Sunday, May 26.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded around 10 p.m. to a carjacking in the 1500 block of Space Center Drive, near the intersection of Palmer Park and North Powers Boulevards.

CSPD said that two suspects reportedly approached the victim and pointed a gun at him, then stole his car. Thankfully, the victim was not injured during the carjacking.

CSPD said the car was recovered later that night, however the suspects have not been caught.

