Man’s car taken at gunpoint outside downtown restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some terrifying moments for customers and employees at one downtown restaurant Sunday night after a man’s car was taken by several individuals armed with some serious weapons.

The manager of Curry N Jerk in the 100 block of Monroe Avenue said the victim had been eating at the restaurant and was robbed of his vehicle when he stepped outside.

“He was parked right in front of the restaurant,” Robert Blakenship said.

The victim told investigators when he walked up to his 2016 Chevy Corvette, a man jumped out of his car, pointed a black handgun with an extended magazine at him and two others, and said they were taking the car.

The victim said the car thieves arrived in two black Camaros. He said one of the Camaros was parked next to his vehicle. He said the other Camaro was at the corner of Monroe and Second, and two men were standing outside the vehicle with AR-15-style weapons.

Police said the suspects broke out the driver’s side window of the Corvette, and the victim still had the keys. The stolen car was recovered a day later in the 3200 block of Holly Ridge Cove in the Airport Area.

According to the Memphis Police Department’s CyberWatch website, in just the last month, officers have responded to 200 other crimes within a half-mile of Curry N Jerk, including 43 auto thefts, seven robberies, 14 aggravated assaults, and 23 simple assaults.

Blankenship said he encourages customers to take extra precautions to protect their property.

“I tell them to always park in parking garages. You tend to always be safe with that,” Blankenship said. “Don’t park in the street, especially not in alleys.”

Police are still looking for armed robbers and checking cameras in the area. If you have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.

