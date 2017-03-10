Man Who Captured Vicious Biker Gang Assault on Video Speaks Out: 'I Felt Helpless'

Cops in San Francisco are trying to track down the suspects in a horrific case of road rage, in which an Uber driver was swarmed by more than a dozen bikers, one of whom savagely beat the man when he got out of the car.

According to a police dispatcher, about 20 motorcycles were involved and were yelling at motorists as they slowed traffic on March 9.

One driver tried to get past the commotion and that's when the bikers chased after him. It wasn't long before the driver got boxed in and surrounded by the mob.

"At least ten to 15 males off of their motorcycles," the police dispatcher said, and one biker broke the car window, which led to the driver getting out of his vehicle.

The savage beating that followed was caught on video.

Inside Edition spoke to the driver who shot the video and called 911. He would not reveal his name for safety reasons but said the Uber driver "was in a lot of pain and a lot of agony."

He added: "I felt helpless, I wanted to help. I even considered driving my car into some of these guys to try to stop them; I didn't know how far they were going to go with beating this man.”

The victim was identified as Alex Quintana, who suffered abrasions, cuts and a broken leg, police told Inside Edition.

Inside Edition security expert Steve Kardian gave a few tips about what to do if you find yourself surrounded by angry bikers.

"When you see them, stay back. Give them the road," he said. "They are going to want to get out of there quick before the cops come,” he said. "Don't trade your personal property for your personal safety. If they want to damage the car, let them damage the car. Don't get out and risk your personal safety."

Cops say none of the bikers had license plates, which is making it harder to track them down.

