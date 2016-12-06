Man Can't Stop Adopting Elderly Dogs, Other Animals: 'There's Something So Special About the Old Ones'

With eight senior dogs, four chickens, two ducks, a rabbit and a pig, this Colorado man gives Old MacDonald a run for his money.

Steve Greig, 52, can't stop adopting senior dogs — among other animals — into his home in downtown Denver.

"I'm at my max, I can't take anymore," Greig laughed, in an interview with InsideEdition.com.

There's Josh, a 9-year-old rat terrier; Eeyore, a 15-year-old Chihuahua; Waylan, a 14-year-old cocker spaniel; Loretta, a 14-year-old terrier mix; Edna, a 14-year-old bichon frise; Engelbert, a 9-year-old Chihuahua; and Enoch, a 6-year-old Irish wolfhound, who is considered elderly for his breed.

Madelyn, his 18-year-old miniature pinscher, which brought his total to nine senior dogs, unfortunately died last week.

"I love having dogs. There's just something so special about the old ones," Greig explained. "They're so grateful and sweet. An older dog knows who they are."

Despite the full house, Greig explained it all started with one dog, Wolfgang.

"I was just so in love with this dog, we did everything together," he said. "He died, and he died too soon. I was distraught over it. I couldn't make it go away, so I decided if something good came out of his death, I could feel better about it."

That's when he decided to go to the pound, set on adopting the oldest, least adoptable dog that was there. He said he hoped adopting a dog at an age Wolfgang never reached would help honor his memory.

That day, he adopted Eeyore, who has four bad knees and a heart murmur.

"I felt better immediately," he recalled. "It felt like Wolfgang died, and this guy got to live."

The other dogs came to him by coincidence, he said. Some he felt inclined to adopt after spotting their picture online. Others came from friends who couldn't take care of their pooches anymore.

As if by fate, Greig also discovered his home was zoned as an exception to the local pet maximum.

Since adopting the pups, Greig said he's had to adjust the dog door three times — most recently to fit Bikini, the indoor-outdoor pig, who he adopted after spotting her in the back of someone's pickup truck.

"For landlord reasons, he couldn't keep her anymore," he said. "I'd always kind of wanted a pig. She lives with dogs, uses a dog door. [I thought] I'm never going to have a better chance to have a pig. I fell in love with her immediately."

Stewart the rabbit, who was left on Greig's doorstep, and Oprah the chicken, who happen to be best friends with Stewart, often follow Bikini into the home.

Both Oprah and Stewart live in the chicken coop, along with another hen and two roosters mistakenly named Laverne and Shirley.

"I went to get baby chicks [for] eggs, but they both turned into roosters," Greig laughed. "I didn't want to give them up. I knew they'd be killed."

He also has two ducks, Harold and Sally, who live in his front yard.

Greig also explained he somehow came to also adopt an injured pigeon most recently. He said he noticed the bird on the street six months ago, seemingly near death, and brought it home, hoping it can die comfortably in the chicken coop.

He was later shocked when the pigeon recovered on its own, but never quite regained its ability to fly.

"I have thought about maybe having a farm where I can have goats," Greig told InsideEdition.com, but explained he would never open a rescue. "I get so attached. I could never give any of mine up. I would be awful at that."

