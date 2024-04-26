Man’s call to sister after crash cuts off, then he’s found dead 8 days later, cops say

A man who was missing for eight days was found dead on the side of an interstate from a suspected hit-and-run, Tennessee police said.

Tarrance Williams was in a single-car crash shortly after 9 p.m. on April 15 and called his sister while walking from the scene, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Then he swore, and the line went silent, his sister told investigators.

She couldn’t get in touch with him, and on April 19, she reported the 46-year-old man missing, police said.

The afternoon of April 23, detectives said they used cellphone data to track Williams’ location to the side of Interstate 24 near Briley Parkway, where he was in the initial crash.

Police said they discovered his body at the bottom of an embankment about 20 feet from the highway. It appeared he had been hit by a vehicle, but detectives aren’t sure where exactly the collision occurred, according to police.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

