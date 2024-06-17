Man busted for harassing girl, ripping off her hijab in Manhattan

A 40-year-old hatemonger was busted Monday for mocking a teen girl and ripping the hijab off her head, police said.

Robert Pierpont, who has no prior arrest record, was charged with aggravated harassment.

The 17-year-old victim was walking on E. 44th St. approaching Second Ave. around noon on April 28 when she was confronted, police said.

“You don’t need to be wearing that here,” the suspect yelled before he tore the hijab off her head and ran off, police said.

Police later released photos of the man smiling and then learned his identity.