Man buried in trench rescued by firefighters in Overland Park, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Overland Park Fire, Olathe Fire and Consolidated Fire District 2 were called to rescue a man buried in a trench in Overland Park, Kansas.

According to crew members, the first units to respond to the scene, near 138th and Goodman Street, said they saw a conscious and alert man buried in a trench up to his waist.

Some Center High School seniors not allowed to walk at graduation after prank

Rescue teams with Olathe Fire and the Consolidated Fire District helped to stabilize the trench, while the Overland Park firefighters dug the man free with hand shovels.

According to crew members, the victim was approximately 15 feet below ground level, and when he was dug out, walked out of the trench with assistance.

Johnson County MED-ACT reported the man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Months after shooting, where is the “KC Strong” fund money?

The Overland Park Fire Department said the incident is currently being investigated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.