Brown County man accused of abducting ex’s children has jury trial scheduled

MONDAY, 06/03/2024, 10:00 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County man charged with abducting his ex-girlfriend’s children was back in court for an arraignment.

Court records show that 26-year-old Jonathan Tafolla was in court on May 28 for arraignment, and the court filed a speedy trial.

Tafolla will return to court on July 29 for a final pre-trial before his two-day jury trial on July 31 and August 1.

UPDATE: Man charged with breaking into ex’s residence & abducting her children has arraignment scheduled

Tuesday, 05/07/2024, 12:39 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Brown County man charged with abducting his ex-girlfriend’s children was back in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Court records show that 25-year-old Jonathan Tafolla was in court in person with an attorney and waived the preliminary hearing.

The present bond was amended to allow Tafolla to contact the mother of the children only while he is in the Brown County Jail and only via telephone. All other prior conditions remain.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 3 at 8:30 a.m.

UPDATE: Man charged with breaking into ex’s residence & abducting her children has preliminary hearing

FRIDAY, 04/26/2024, 9:45 p.m.

(WFRV) – A Brown County man charged with abducting his ex-girlfriend’s children was back in court on Friday for his preliminary hearing.

Court records show that 25-year-old Jonathan Tafolla appeared for his preliminary hearing, and a no-contact order was enforced.

Tafolla will be back in court on May 7.

UPDATE: Man charged with breaking into ex’s residence & abducting her children appears in court

TUESDAY, 4/23/2024 11:45 a.m.

(WFRV) – The man charged with abducting his ex-girlfriend’s children was back in court.

Court records show that 25-year-old Jonathan Tafolla appeared in court on April 19 for a status conference. The present bond was reportedly continued.

Tafolla is scheduled to be back in court on April 26 at 10:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

No additional information was provided.

ORIGINAL: Man in Brown County charged with breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s residence & abducting her children, facing 10+ charges

THURSDAY, 4/11/2024 3:20 p.m.

(WFRV) – A man was arrested in Brown County after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, abducted her children, and fled from authorities.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 25-year-old Jonathan Tafolla is facing over ten charges after allegedly abducting his ex-girlfriend’s children. On April 9 around 2:30 a.m., a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle that they suspected was trying to elude from authorities.

The deputy followed the vehicle into the parking lot of an apartment complex in Bellevue. The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and ended up running away from authorities on foot.

Authorities ended up walking up to the suspect vehicle and saw a child’s car seat and reportedly could smell the odor of marijuana. The suspect, later identified as Tafolla, was seen walking and holding what looked like a young child.

Another child was reportedly walking next to him as well. When the deputy shined their spotlight at him, Tafolla allegedly put the child on the ground and started sprinting away.

Eventually, Tafolla was placed in handcuffs. When authorities contacted the mother of the children, she explained that an ex-boyfriend of hers had just abducted her children.

Authorities went to the mother’s residence and reportedly saw damage to the door and door frame. The woman claimed that the damage came from Tafolla when he kicked the door.

The woman provided a statement of the incident and said that around midnight on April 9, Tafolla came over. Eventually, he was told to leave but reportedly refused.

The complaint says that Tafolla told the woman he was obsessed with her and he grabbed her wrists. The woman reportedly started to scream and Tafolla allegedly took her phone and car keys and got out of the residence.

Tafolla allegedly went back to the residence and kicked down the door. The woman said she ran downstairs to hide. When she came back up, she reportedly noticed that her children were missing as was her vehicle.

Authorities also ended up finding marijuana in the vehicle that is believed to be Tafolla’s.

Tafolla is charged with:

Forceful Abduction of a Child, Repeater Felony

Up to 40 years in prison (Can be increased up to two years due to repeater) Forceful Abduction of a Child, Repeater Felony

Up to 40 years in prison (Can be increased up to two years due to repeater) Burglary-Dwelling, Domestic Abuse Assessments, Repeater Felony

Up to 15 years in prison (Can be increased up to two years due to repeater) Take and Driver Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent – 2nd+ Offense, Domestic Abuse Assessments, Repeater Felony

Up to 12 and a half years in prison (Can be increased up to two years due to repeater) Felony Intimidation of a Victim, Domestic Abuse Assessments, Repeater Felony

Up to ten years in prison (Can be increased up to two years due to repeater) Possession of THC – 2nd and Subsequent Offense, Repeater Felony

Up to three and a half years in prison (Can be increased up to two years due to repeater) Criminal Damage to Property, Domestic Abuse Assessments, Repeater Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased up to two years due to repeater) Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Domestic Abuse Assessments, Repeater Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased up to two years due to repeater) Theft, Domestic Abuse Assessments, Repeater Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased up to two years due to repeater) Resisting an Officer, Repeater Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased up to two years due to repeater) Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Abuse Assessments, Repeater Misdemeanor

Up to 90 days in prison (Can be increased up to two years due to repeater)

Court records show that Tafolla was in court on April 10 for his initial appearance and had his cash bond set at $50,000. He is scheduled to be back in court on April 19 for a preliminary hearing.

No additional information was provided.

