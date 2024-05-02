A man brought a spear to 7-Eleven. Then the clerk stabbed him, Bradenton police say

The Bradenton Police Department arrested a 7-Eleven store clerk for stabbing a man behind the store after an argument involving a spear and a pocketknife, the agency announced in a news release.

Police arrested 34-year-old Danny Waiters Wednesday morning for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following a series of arguments at the convenience store in the 900 block of 14th St. W., Bradenton, which led to Waiters stabbing a man, according to the release.

Detectives say Waiters told them he stabbed the man, who is in his 60s and “frequently carries a spear,” after the man approached him behind the 7-Eleven and they argued. During the argument, police say the man displayed the spear but did not threaten Waiters with it.

At one point, the store manager told the man to leave the property, when Waiters intervened and began arguing with the man again.

When the man with the spear turned his back on employees, police say Waiters stabbed him once with a pocketknife.

Detectives said Waiters told them he believed the man was going to grab the spear.

The stabbing victim underwent surgery and is recovering, police say.

Waiters turned himself in to police Wednesday morning, according to the release.