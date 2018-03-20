How the Man Who Brought the Cherry Blossoms to Washington Narrowly Avoided a Diplomatic Crisis

The story behind the trees is far more fraught and dramatic than bright blooms on a sunny day. And they came close to not arriving at all

To be a tourist visiting the annual cherry blossom festival in Washington, D.C. — which in 2018 will celebrate its official opening on March 25 — is to see one of the greatest displays of botanical enthusiasm on the planet. For two weekends each year, the Tidal Basin near the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial fills with people framing their best photo of the pink and white blooms all while waiting for everyone else to get out of their shot.

The trees are a symbol of Washington, now as American as amber waves of grain, John Deere tractors and Super Bowl commercials for fruit. But the story behind the trees is far more fraught and dramatic than bright blooms on a sunny day. And they came perilously close to not arriving at all.

The trees are the result of an era of feverish botanical exploration underwritten by the U.S. government in hopes of beautifying and diversifying what at the turn of the 20th century still felt like a very young America. Too many farmers were growing all the same crops—corn, oats, and wheat—leaving the country’s agriculture sagging and unprofitable. The USDA sent a botanical spy named David Fairchild around the world in search of novel crops that could enliven American agriculture. He returned with the nation’s first official avocados, mangoes, dates, Egyptian cotton and hundreds other crops.

The cherry blossoms were also one of Fairchild’s triumphs, but not for their economic potential. Cherry blossom trees don’t produce cherries, which effectively makes them sterile and, as a result, rather useless to farmers. But in Japan in 1902, Fairchild fell in love with the blossoms for their appearance and for their potential to help beautify Washington, D.C.

America’s capital was badly in need of a makeover at the turn of the 20th century, particularly as Teddy Roosevelt’s new presidency brought youthful excitement to government and the idea of a rising country. The impressive Washington Monument had been clumsily placed on the banks of the Potomac River, where lapping waves encased the area in a perennial field of mud. The writer Thomas Nelson Page gave a speech in Washington in 1910 effectively calling the city a monochromatic bore. He said, “We are much given to claiming that Washington is now the most beautiful city in the country, and one of the most beautiful in the world.” But it isn’t, he said, and claiming such nonsense is “unworthy of a great people.”

Get your history fix in one place: sign up for the weekly TIME History newsletter

Fairchild floated the idea of cherry blossom trees to beautify the so-called “speedway,” the area now known as the Tidal Basin, where cars once passed at incredible speeds of 30 miles per hour (and where they now sit ironically in traffic bottlenecks). A writer named Eliza Scidmore had also thought for years that such trees could work in Washington, but Fairchild, a scientist in a town of self-admiring men, was able to give the idea a stronger push. In 1908, the new first lady Helen Taft was convinced, and her husband, the president, was intrigued by the opportunity for diplomacy. The trees provided a chance to paper over animosities born from a trade and immigration imbalance with the Japanese.

By coincidence, Japanese officials were also looking for a way to pay tribute to the United States. Several wealthy Americans had provided Japan financing to buy weapons that helped the country defeat Russia in the Russo-Japanese War that ended 1905. Aware of this, and already having made contacts in Japan, Fairchild was assigned to negotiate the exchange. But the idea of botanical friendship quickly turned diplomatically awkward. In Japan’s eagerness to see one of its prized cultural symbols in a foreign capital, gardeners in 1910 sent a shipment of mature cherry blossom trees, a.k.a. sakura, that were teeming with insects and fungi.

In Washington, USDA entomologists demanded the trees be burned. To protest what they saw as a reckless biological blunder, they invited a photographer to witness the trees set ablaze, along with a reporter who described the incident on the front page of the New York Times. Everyone who expected to see flairs of Japan’s cultural outrage was surprised when the mayor of Tokyo apologized to David Fairchild for apparently having given a faulty gift.