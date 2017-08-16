Man Broke His Own Genitalia?!

The following material contains mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Doctors have discussed alarming mishaps to men’s personal parts before – usually these emergencies occur when a couple gets too enthusiastic and the man’s member gets bent. But can this kind of breakage occur when a guy is by himself!?

In this case, the unfortunate gentleman claimed in a Reddit post that he did the damage through self-pleasuring. He was bored, he said, and continued his activity until he “felt a rip” and “saw broken blood vessels.” He also claimed that his member was placed in a cast to recover.

“I’ve been bored,” comments Urologist Dr. Aaron Spitz, “But I’ve never been that bored!” Several of The Doctors express skepticism about this story, although Dr. Spitz cautions, “Fractures are real. They’re a medical emergency.” The most common scenario is when the female partner is on top, and the signs include a sudden pop sensation, followed by swelling. “I think he probably did hurt himself. I don’t know whether he had a true fracture.”

This case aside, Dr. Spitz stresses how serious fractures of the male genitalia are. A fracture involves rupturing the chambers that fill with blood and cause an erection. “If you don’t get that fixed, you can end up with a deformity, scarring, or lifelong impotence,” he explains. “But if you fix it right away – and I’ve fixed several of these – the outcomes can be very much back to normal.”

ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork notes, “You don’t want every guy out there thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, if I self-pleasure I’m going to give myself a penile fracture!’ I still don’t know that I buy this.” He adds, “If you worry that you have a penile fracture, go to the emergency department.”