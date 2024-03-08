Man who broke into home, assaulted elderly couple after crash sentenced

A man who broke into an elderly couple’s home after crashing his car into a nearby home has learned his sentence.

John Schmid was sentenced to an indefinite prison term of 11 to 16.5 years by a Greene County judge.

Schmid was found guilty in January of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, two misdemeanor assaults, and attempted trespass into habitation.

On Feb. 24, 2023, Schmid lost control of his car and crashed it into a home on Cedarwood Drive in Bath Township, according to a media release.

Before his car caught on fire, he got out of his car and attempted to break into a neighboring home.

After this was unsuccessful Schmid broke into the home of a nearby elderly couple during which he assaulted both of them, seriously injuring the husband.

Schmid tried to argue he was not guilty for reason of insanity during the trial, but a jury rejected this claim and found him guilty.







