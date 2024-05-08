Man broke into ex-girlfriend's home, damaged property, flushed fish down toilet, police say

A Cape Coral man who flushed his girlfriend's fish faces several charges stemming from two separate investigations, Cape Coral police say.

Bret Austin Dahl, 29, faces charges of battery; grand theft; criminal mischief; obstruction of justice; animal cruelty; and burglary. He remained in custody Wednesday at the Lee County Jail on $12,000 bond.

According to police, Dahl on Saturday morning shoved the girlfriend, and during the commission of the battery, stole the victim’s cellphone.

Police said Dahl, an ex-boyfriend, broke into her home through the back bedroom window around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, Dahl caused an estimated $3,370 in property damage when he shattered the victim’s fish tank and flushed the betta fish, known as "Bean," down the toilet. The damage included dishware, a thermostat, a TV and two ceiling fans, among others.

He threw a picture frame at her and asked where his firearm was, police said in the report.

While Dahl was in custody at the Lee County Jail on on those charges, Cape Coral police said, they connected him to a separate incident.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Feb. 7, Cape Coral police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Del Prado Boulevard South, where the victim said she was in a verbal argument with Dahl.

The woman told officers Dahl exited his vehicle and aggressively approached hers. As the woman tried to call police, authorities said, Dahl put his arm inside her driver-side window and smacked the phone out of her hand, hit her in her left arm and spat on the back driver-side window. The victim took pictures of the vehicle and license plate, and said she didn't know the suspect.

Based on the investigation, police said, detectives identified Dahl.

Jail records indicate Dahl is next due in court June 3 for his arraignment.

