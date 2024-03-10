Man broke into convenience store and stole cash and cigarettes, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are looking for a man who broke into a convenience store and stole cash and cigarettes.

In the early morning hours of Friday, March 1, a man broke into the Stadium Grocery store on Hank Aaron Dr. SE while the store was closed.

Police say the thief made off with up to $1,200 in cash, $400 in change, boxes of cigarettes, and a lighter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Surveillance video showed the man dressed in tan pants, a dark jacket with a light-colored hoodie and black hat.

If you recognize him, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org. You can also text Crime Stoppers by messaging CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: