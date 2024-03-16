Man breaks in to Taylorsville home, spies on 6 children, police say

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A man broke into a home in Taylorsville on Friday and entered a bedroom where six children were sleeping, according to Taylorsville Police.

Allen Vance Gardner, 31, was arrested in Salt Lake County on six counts of voyeurism against a child under 14 years of age (third-degree felony) and burglary of a dwelling (third-degree felony).

On Mar. 15, Gardner entered a Taylorsville home by breaking in through a back window. Police said he then made his way to the children’s bedroom of the home.

Over 50 pounds of meth seized after high-speed chase in Grand County

Gardner allegedly observed the children, then had physical contact with one girl by touching her chest. Gardner told police that this was an attempt to wake her so that she could “get him a drink of water,” according to the probable cause statement.

“In the bedroom there were six children, all under the age of 14,” the affidavit states. “[Gardner] advised that he did this because he does not like his group home and does not want to live there anymore. [Gardner] appears to be willing to commit crimes to get his way. This makes him a high danger to our community.”

Gardner was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.