Man breaks into someone’s car, steals credit card and makes $3,000 purchase, Henry Co. police say

Henry County Police is asking for your help to find a theft suspect.

Police provided a photo of the suspect.

On Tuesday, police said the suspect broke into someone’s car and took their credit card.

Then, the suspect used the victim’s card to make a $3,000 purchase.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant J. Holisky at 770-288-8252, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text them tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

