Man breaks into Orange County home as women are sleeping inside

A man was accused of breaking into an Orange County home while three women were still asleep inside.

The suspect was identified as Michael Alan Garnett, Jr., 44, according to the Westminster Police Department.

On March 20, Garnett allegedly broke into a home in the 14800 block of Cordoba Place in Westminster shortly before 6 a.m.

During the invasion, three women were still asleep in their bedrooms, police said.

One woman was suddenly awakened by loud noises. That’s when she discovered Garnett inside the home. He had broken in through a sliding glass door that was attached to the woman’s bedroom, police said.

A second woman who heard the intrusion ran outside the home to escape, while the third woman stayed behind and attempted to speak to the suspect.

At one point, Garnett reportedly lifted his shirt and brandished a hammer. He eventually asked for food. The women followed him into the kitchen and gave him something to eat while waiting for the police to arrive.

Garnett sat on the living room couch as he ate a banana and drank from a bottle of whiskey he had found in the home.

Arriving officers eventually took the man into custody. Authorities believe he may be an unhoused person.

“I can only imagine how terrifying this must have been for the three victims, their quick thinking aided in the police response and probably saved them from harm”, said Deputy Chief Cameron Knauerhaze.

Garnett was arrested on charges of armed robbery and burglary.

The incident remains under investigation by Westminster police’s Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with additional information can call Detective J. Figueroa at 714-548-3783.

Anonymous tips can be provided to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227 or online at occrimestoppers.org.

