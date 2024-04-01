Man breaks into neighbor’s apartment and installs hidden camera, Pennsylvania cops say

A man is accused of planting a hidden camera in his neighbor’s apartment, and Pennsylvania authorities say he may have done the same to others.

The apartment resident told Upper Merion Township Police Department detectives she found a “suspicious device” in her home Sunday, March 24, according to a news release. She showed officers a “small phone plug charger” plugged into an outlet in her bedroom, but the device was not her own.

It wasn’t a phone charger either, officers said. It was a hidden camera, which had several files on it, police said.

As an officer examined the device’s files, he found a video of 27-year-old Ryan Selleny lying in the victim’s bed, police said. The detective said the video shows Selleny recording himself as he committed a sex act in her home.

Police said Selleny, who lives in the same King of Prussia apartment complex as the victim, broke into her home “on several occasions” and planted the hidden camera.

“Evidence found on the device depicted the victim in various stages of dress, undress and full nudity,” police said in the March 29 news release.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Selleny’s apartment March 28, collecting additional evidence that led to his arrest, according to police.

“Evidence collected at his apartment leads detectives to believe that there are potentially several more victims of Selleny and this type of behavior may have been occurring for some time,” police said.

Selleny was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, indecent assault, intercepting communications, recklessly endangering another person, theft and invasion of privacy.

Upper Merion police encouraged anyone “who may have witnessed any suspicious behavior or interactions” involving Selleny to contact officers at 610-265-3232.

Upper Merion Township is a northwest suburb of Philadelphia.

