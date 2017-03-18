Man Breaks Leg Allegedly Escaping From Burglary and Then Calls Cops For Help

A man’s getaway plan from a burglary didn’t quite work out.

Leoul Yosef was allegedly burglarizing a Virginia apartment on Wednesday when the owner of the home showed up.

Read: Man Steals $100 Bill From Toddler at Walmart: Cops

In an attempt to escape, Yosef, 21, allegedly jumped off the balcony, breaking his leg, and then called police for help.

Fairfax County Police Officer Don Gatthardt says Yosef left tracks in the snow when he jumped.

Officers say they were following the snow trail when they received a 911 call from a man in the vicinity saying he'd broken his leg.

Read: Business Owner Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands, Catching Would-Be Burglar at Gunpoint: Cops

Responding officers matched the identity of the caller to the burglary suspect.

Gatthhardt says Yosef will be charged after his release from the hospital, according to reports.

Watch: Burglar Caught On Surveillance Stealing From Store In A Dance Leotard: Cops

Related Articles: