Man brandishing gun at Long Beach park shot and killed by police

A man who was brandishing a firearm at a Long Beach park was shot and killed by officers on Wednesday.

Long Beach police responded to reports of a man holding a gun at MacArthur Park at around 4:21 p.m.

Arriving officers spotted the suspect as other bystanders were also present in the public space.

Police ordered the man to surrender his gun multiple times. However, he refused to cooperate and was eventually shot by officers.

Medical aid was given to the suspect before he was transported to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries, police confirmed.

Sky5 video showed a large grassy portion of the park was cordoned off by police tape. A park bench with what appears to be clothing and other debris knocked to the ground was isolated by investigators.

A male suspect seen brandishing a gun at a Long Beach park was shot and killed by officers on April 17, 2024. (KTLA)

Fallen debris near a Long Beach park bench was isolated by authorities after a man was fatally shot by police on April 17, 2024. (KTLA)

The suspect’s loaded handgun was recovered from the scene. (Long Beach Police Department)

Bystanders watch from behind police tape after a man was fatally shot in Long Beach’s MacArthur Park on April 17, 2024. (KTLA)

The suspect’s loaded firearm was also recovered at the scene.

Further details of the moments leading up to the officer-involved shooting were not released. No injuries to officers or bystanders were reported.

Homicide detectives responded to the site and were seen interviewing parkgoers in the area.

The officers involved were wearing body cameras at the time and LBPD said it will be reviewing that footage and releasing it to the public at a later date.

“As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the Department will be conducting a full and thorough multi-level review of the incident,” said Long Beach police. “The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation of the incident, as they do with all officer-involved shootings that result in injury or death.”

The suspect’s identity has not been released as the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information can call LBPD Homicide Detectives Gamboa or Valenzuela at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

