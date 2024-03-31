Man, boy dead after dirt bike crash in Westmoreland County

A man and boy are dead after a dirt bike crash in Westmoreland County.

The North Huntingdon Police Department said they received a report about two missing people on Sunday.

Authorities say they found the missing man and boy on Ridge Road near Abrams Drive.

The Westmoreland County coroner said they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as Adam J. Binsky, 19, from North Huntingdon Township. The age and identity of the boy have not been released at this time.

Investigators say they were riding a Kawasaki KLX 330RS dirt bike. They believe the bike went over the right side of the road and traveled down an embankment where both passengers became detached from the vehicle.

Police say they will release more information as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

