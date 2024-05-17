Man on bond arrested after paralyzing man during East Point carjacking, police say
Police have found the man they say carjacked and shot a man who was pumping gas on Wednesday morning.
Around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, East Point police say the man carjacked two people and shot one in the chest while he pumped gas at a gas station on Virginia Avenue near the I-85 southbound on-ramp.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The victim survived his injuries but was paralyzed.
They released surveillance photos of the suspect on Thursday hoping someone who recognized him would come forward.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police respond to deadly officer-involved shooting in parking lot of Cobb County gas station
Parents upset after 8th graders asked to rate Adolf Hitler’s attributes at metro Atlanta school
Atlanta radio legend Frank Ski mourns loss of his oldest son
They now say they have identified and arrested the shooter.
Investigators say the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was arrested last year for armed robbery of a Family Dollar and an Arby’s, but was released on bond for those crimes.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: