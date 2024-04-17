Man’s body found partially burned after dad reports him missing, Mississippi cops say

One suspect was arrested and a second remains on the run after a missing man’s burned body was found along a Mississippi highway, a sheriff told news outlets.

A Mississippi Department of Transportation crew discovered the body on Monday, April 15, on the side of Highway 472 in Copiah County, WLBT reported, citing Sheriff Byron Swilley. Authorities confirmed it was the remains of 54-year-old Billy Ray Jones Jr.

Swilley said Jones’ father had reported him missing earlier that day after not seeing him since Saturday, according to WJTV. His body was partly burned, authorities said.

Matthew Nelson, 50, of Georgetown, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Jones’ death, WAPT reported. He also faces a kidnapping charge.

Authorities said they’re still looking for Tyrell Deonte Bridges, 23, who is armed and dangerous, according to the station.

Deputies didn’t provide information on a possible motive.

McClatchy News reached out to the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office for more information April 17 and was awaiting a response.

Anyone with information on Bridges’ whereabouts is asked to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.

Copiah County is about a 30-mile drive southwest from downtown Jackson.

