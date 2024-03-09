Man’s body found in Mississippi River Saturday morning
A man’s body was found in the Mississippi River Saturday morning across from Lilydale Boat Launch, authorities said.
Ramsey County sheriff’s office spokesman Steve Linders gave the following details:
After receiving a 911 call about 9:45 a.m. reporting a body in the river near the 700 block of Butternut Avenue, the Ramsey County sheriff’s department deployed its water patrol unit and recovered the body of a man.
The man’s identity and cause of death will be released after the county medical examiner’s office positively identifies him.
No further information was available Saturday morning.
