Man’s body found in Mississippi River Saturday morning

A man’s body was found in the Mississippi River Saturday morning across from Lilydale Boat Launch, authorities said.

Ramsey County sheriff’s office spokesman Steve Linders gave the following details:

After receiving a 911 call about 9:45 a.m. reporting a body in the river near the 700 block of Butternut Avenue, the Ramsey County sheriff’s department deployed its water patrol unit and recovered the body of a man.

The man’s identity and cause of death will be released after the county medical examiner’s office positively identifies him.

No further information was available Saturday morning.

