Man’s body found floating in water near east Fort Worth park, police say

Authorities are investigating a body found in the water at an east Fort Worth park Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Someone called 911 shortly after 12:15 p.m. to report seeing a body floating face down in the creek near Post Oak Village Park, according to police records. It appeared to be a man wearing a construction uniform, the caller said.

First responders from the Fort Worth police and fire departments arrived at the location shortly before 12:20 p.m. The found a man’s body in the water, police said. The man was already dead when the first responders arrived.

There were no signs of trauma, and the cause of the man’s death is unknown. Other investigative units were dispatched per protocol for these type of incidents, according to police.

