Man’s body discovered by fishers, pulled from Two Rivers Harbor; incident under investigation

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are actively investigating and working to identify the body of a man which was removed from the Two Rivers Harbor after being discovered by fishers on Sunday morning.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, the body of a man between the ages of 30 to 50 was removed by the Two Rivers Fire Department from the Two Rivers Harbor where the East and West Twin Rivers converge.

Authorities say the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Officer determined the age of the man, saying he would have had brown hair and ‘numerous tattoos.’

Personnel from the Two Rivers Police Department, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have been actively investigating this incident and attempting to identify the male.

Not many details were provided, however, officers did note that there is no obvious evidence of foul play and the public is not believed to be in any danger.

Anyone with relevant information about either the incident or the identity of the deceased is asked to contact Two Rivers Police Department Detective Klumpyan at (920) 686-7200.

Due to the active investigation, no additional details are being provided. Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.

