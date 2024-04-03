Man who boarded, and threatened to blow up, La Crosse Regional Airport plane found not guilty by reason of mental illness

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man who police say drove through a locked gate and boarded a private plane at the La Crosse Regional Airport last year is found not guilty due to mental illness in La Crosse County Court. According to court documents, 32-year-old Cody Anderson was examined by a doctor who says he suffers from a mental illness. The state has requested an examination of Anderson by the DHS in order to decide if he will be placed in an institution.

A police report says last November, Anderson was holding a knife at the airport and claimed to have C4 and pistols and was threatening to blow up the plane. Staff were already on the plane when the incident occurred. They were able to safely exit and no staff members were hurt.

