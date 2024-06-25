Man in black sought for triple shooting at Bronx cookout

A man dressed head-to-toe in black and carrying a black plastic bag has been identified as the one responsible for a shooting at a Bronx cookout that left three men wounded, police said Tuesday.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspect, who fled the June 17 shooting in a dark-colored SUV.

The gunman stepped up and sprayed the crowd with bullets as dozens enjoyed the summer evening on E. 221st St. near Bronxwood Ave. in Williamsbridge at around 6 p.m., cops said.

The suspect fired off 10 shots before fleeing in the SUV.

When first responders arrived, they discovered a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right hand and a 21-year-old man suffering from shots to the back and left armpit, cops said.

Medics took the victims to Jacobi Medical Center, where they are expected to survive.

A short time later, a 33-year-old man walked into the same hospital after being shot twice in the right leg in the same incident, police said. He, too, was expected to recover, cops said.

A superintendent in the neighborhood watched as the younger victims were loaded into an ambulance.

“There’s always drama in that building,” Noel Martinez told the Daily News. “There’s always stabbings and shootouts, especially in the summer.”

As the summer begins, Bronx cops are trying to get a handle on an 8% jump in shootings in the borough this year. As of June 16, cops have investigated 135 shootings in the Bronx — 11 more than this time last year.

During this year’s Bronx shootings 165 people have been hit by gunfire — 16 more than last year, NYPD statistics show.

A day before the June 17 shooting, a gunman opened fire on three men in Inwood, killing two of them, cops said. A 16-year-old boy was later arrested for the shooting and charged with murder.

The gunman responsible for the Bronx triple shooting is described as Black with a thin build. At the time of the shooting, he was dressed all in black and was wearing a black ski-mask that covered most of his face.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.